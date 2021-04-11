Tomorrow by Together's Soobin REVEALS his favourite scene from The Penthouse S2 that he's watched on repeat!

Tomorrow By Together's Soobin dishes on his love for The Penthouse S2. Read on to find out.

The Penthouse S2 was all of Korea's beloved show. Famous K-pop idols like Super Junior's Heechul, TWICE's Momo and Nayeon, BLACPINK's Lisa, NCT, ITZY and actor Lee Jong Suk are revealed to be huge fans of the makjang drama. The Penthouse S2 achieved incredible ratings throughout its run and was declared as the most buzz-worthy drama too. Another idol joining the long list of 'The Penthouse Appreciation Club' is Tomorrow By Together's Soobin! In his latest Naver V Live, Tomorrow By Together's Soobin dished on his favourite scene from The Penthouse S2 that he's watched on repeat!

Soobin revealed that he delayed watching The Penthouse S2's finale to savour it for a longer duration. He shared that his favourite scene was the one where Cheon Seo Jin pretends to go all ballistic when the detectives come to arrest Joo Dante. In that scene, Cheon Seo Jin behaves likes a sweet wife, who cannot believe that her innocent husband is getting arrested! Soobin revealed he was impressed by Kim So Yeon's terrific acting and found it hysterical, as it is so opposite to her character! He also revealed that he has rewatched that scene on Youtube several times already!

Meanwhile, Tomorrow By Together is reportedly preparing for a comeback sometime in May. They will also be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 16 to perform their B-side track, We Lost the Summer.

