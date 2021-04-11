Tomorrow by Together's Yeonjun fanboys over EXO member Kai; Posts a stunning dance cover of Mmmh

Tomorrow by Together's Yeonjun synchronised with EXO's Kai to the tee. Take a look to find out.

MOA's will vouch for the fact that Tomorrow By Together's Yeonjun is a gifted performer. The talented dancer and vocalist won fans' hearts over with his amazing dancing prowess. Late on Friday night, he took to Twitter to share a clip of himself dancing to Kai’s solo debut track Mmmh. His informal V-live broadcast, titled, Dancing By The Book, where he shared his cover of Kai's song Mmmh.

Yeonjun shared in the caption, "I thought about dancing to this later on ‘Dancing by the Book,’ so I practiced a little before we moved to our new company building, but I’m just going to post it now, hehe.” Fans were thoroughly impressed with Yeonjun's skilled dance performance and also noticed that he was so synchronized with Kai, that they even matched outfits together! A full-length loose blue shirt, black trousers and a beanie. Fans bought this to Yeonjun's notice and he shared that it wasn't intentional, but was flattered with by this co-incidence.

You can check out Yeonjun's dance cover below:

나중에 댄스의 정석 때 춰볼까 하고 회사 옮기기 전에 하루 잠깐 연습해봤는데 그냥 올려봐요 키키

의도치 않게 겹친 의상...ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ#TXT_연준 #TXT_YEONJUN pic.twitter.com/mSR0PMk0UV — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) April 9, 2021

Tomorrow By Together, is reportedly preparing for a comeback sometime in May. They will also be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 16 to perform their B-side track, We Lost the Summer.

Credits :TXT Twitter

