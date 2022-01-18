Tomorrow Trailer OUT: SF9’s Rowoon flips roles trying to save people alongside Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk

The one that needed saving will now become the savior. MBC has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’ starring SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On and Kim Chae Eun. The trailer released on January 18 displays an eerie vibe to the lives of few people.

It begins with a person heading to the 15th floor of a building as they proceed to plop on the floor of the elevator. Another man can be seen from the point of view of a surveillance camera as he sits in distress. Soon, SF9’s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong can be seen running up the staris in haste. A woman’s voiceover informs, “Listen carefully Choi Joon Woong. There are people living today, who think they will never get out of the despair they are in.”

A man can be seen attempting to take his life while Choi Joon Woong repeats, “No. No.” and opens the doors to the terrace. The woman’s voice returns, “The work we do is to give them a reason to live.”

‘Tomorrow’ displays the story of a boy named Choi Joon Woong who gives up on life after failing to secure a job for three years. After a series of twisted events, he joins forces with a team of grim reapers who work towards saving lives of people who wish to end their own lives.

MBC also shared the images from the first script reading of ‘Tomorrow’ where the cast can be seen cordially celebrating the start of another great show. There is much anticipation from the drama as lead actor Rowoon will be presenting a new side of himself through this role.

