From The Tomorrow War to Black Box, here are 5 gripping sci-fi movies that will leave you awestruck

The era of science fiction movies is here and the storytelling in the genre has become quite innovative. From The Tomorrow War to Black Box, Tenet, here are 5 science fiction movies that deserve your attention.

The best science-fiction movies are the ones which make us think far beyond our own imagination, making us dream about impossible futures that inevitably go into shaping our own technological advances. It’s a genre that contains multitudes –from fast, funny, colourful space adventures, to dark dystopian tragedies, set in the present, future, or even a long time ago in a galaxy, which is far away from us. If you’re in the mood to watch something over the upcoming weekend, we bring to you a list of 5 sci-fi movies that are exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and should be on your binge-watching list.

The Tomorrow War

This sci-fi movie directed by Chris McKay, is based on a fight of a future war against alien species, 30 years from the present day, in order to save the citizens. It relies heavily on action pieces and heavy sound effects to give a glimpse of the real war-like scenario. The film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers, with Pratt also coordinating for executive-producing. The movie will be available in 5 different languages and showcase Chris Pratt’s time travel to save the world on July 2, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Tenet

Tenet is one of those sci-fi movies which is a perfectly balanced, smartly-crafted thriller with robust action. Christopher Nolan directs the movie, followed by other stars like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan has successfully excelled in portraying the cinematic expressions unfolding the twist in its bi-directional action, and revelations. The movie has a complicated plot revolving around human emotions, thriller, and multiple twists.

Inception

Christopher Nolan continued to conquer the decade with consistent hits starting the decade with one of his best films. Inception brings one of the most puzzling climaxes of all time, with a plot revolving around fantasy and reality. The more you understand the film, the more you fall in love with the concept and the expressions being used in consternating twists in the plot. The stellar cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine, who has crafted the story with mind-bending action, thrill, and suspense.

Captive State

This movie is directed by Rupert Wyatt and co-written by Wyatt and Erica Beeney. The film stars include John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, and Vera Farmiga. One can feel the emotions which the director tries to portray i.e., from being shocked at the beginning, scary at times, to a thrilling end. It talks less about the futuristic spectacle and more about the human drama. It is highly recommended for the one who likes to see espionage action with an ominous alien presence.

Black Box

Looking for a combo of sci-fi and thrilling horror, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour brings a combo of the two genres in Black Box. Backed up with powerful performances and cinematic experience. It revolves around the story of a father and his daughter. The stars from the film Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, and Troy James will surprise you with great direction and script. So, if you're looking to witness the special effects from the combo of sci-fi and horror, Black Box is the one with an entirely different concept evolving around existentialism.

To explore the potential of sci-fi movies watch the listed films. Some of them are groundbreaking in their stories or subject, cinematic effects, and some contain a character or plot twist that has set its own paradigm, referenced in and reused by countless other films.

