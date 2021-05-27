The Tomorrow War trailer: Chris Pratt leads the alien invasion time-traveling epic; To release on THIS day

Chris Pratt goes to fight a war thirty years into the future where humanity is existing on borrowed time against the aliens. Scroll further to watch the exciting trailer.

The mighty trailer of Chris Pratt starrer aptly titled ‘The Tomorrow War’ is out now. Chris Pratt stars as a middle-aged school teacher who is existing happily with his family but one fine day the world realizes that there is a war going thirty years in the future. The aliens have invaded the planet and humanity is losing its grip on earth only to be overthrown by the foreign species. The people of tomorrow have developed a time portal through which they are calling people from the past or the current timeline to fight the battle. Chris Pratt leads the VFX-driven action epic with guns on both sides.

Chris Pratt leads his family behind and decides to act upon it after being drafted and wanting to save the world because he wants to save the daughter. Thirty years later, Chris’s generation might not survive naturally to see the planet getting depleted but his daughter’s generation will face the wrath. As the mission progress, soldiers in the future realize that they have only 11 months to save the planet and thus begins the epic extravaganza of guns, blasts, and mindbending spectacle of the calamity. The film also stars a grim bearded J. K. Simmons playing a pivotal role.

Post the movie stardom that began after Guardians of the Galaxy, the prolific actor who embodies ‘Star Lord’ is shouldering the mountainous epic which will be released directly on a major OTT platform. The Tomorrow War is directed by ‘The Lego Batman’ movie fame Chris McKay and will start streaming on July 2.

