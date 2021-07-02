The Tomorrow War: Twitterati gives brutally honest reviews on Chris Pratt’s latest action packed film

Netizens recently got candid about Chris Pratt’s recently released film The Tomorrow War. Scroll down to see what they said.

Marvel star Chris Pratt wow fans with his recently released film The Tomorrow War, which is now available on Amazon Prime, the sci-fi/action movie is a mainstream entertainment-packed film that will have you glued to the screen throughout its running time. The action sequences in the film could easily be compared to some of the Fast and the Furious films without the suave of it all. Apart from killer action scenes, the film also follows Pratt chasing aliens, fighting alongside soldiers, sprinkled with a seasoning of family drama.

The plot of the movie reads: “A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past,” pretty standard stuff right? But before you dive deep into the 2-hour long film, scroll down to read what Twitterati has to say about Pratt’s latest film.

While one social media user questioned the presence of Chris Pratt altogether: “Every time I see an ad for “The Tomorrow War”, I get the impression they wanted a Tom Cruise sci-fi movie without having to pay for Tom Cruise.” One wrote: “The Tomorrow War was actually better than I thought it would be. There were some predictable instances following the time travel movie tropes, but it worked. few plot holes compared to other current releases. Overall 8/10”

One Twitter user said: “THE TOMORROW WAR is a solid action flick that’s simple and to the point. It’s packed with a lot of great action sequences too. Sam Richardson completely steals the show. He’s hilarious and a total badass. I need to see him in more action films.

#TheTomorrowWar”

Also Read: The Tomorrow War: Here’s the first teaser of Chris Pratt’s sci-fi action extravaganza releasing on July 2

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×