TOMORROW X TOGETHER achieves personal milestone with Sugar Rush Ride MV as it crosses 100 million views

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 5th mini-album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' released on January 27th by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' music video YouTube view count is 1 PM KST on March 6th. Recently, the number exceeded 100 million views. This is the result of just over a month (38 days) since it was released, and with this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER overwhelmingly broke the record of achieving 100 million views in the shortest period of time, held by 'Blue Hour'. Sugar Rush Ride surpassed it by a small difference.

'Sugar Rush Ride' is an alternative pop dance genre song that talks about who falls into the trap of love and now doesn't how to escape it.. The music video for 'Sugar Rush Ride' depicts the boys searching an exit in the island called Neverland, taking from the tale of Peter Pan. The bright images serve as a irony for the dark lyrics that display the true sinister play takes place in the MV. The viewers were mesmerised by the group's vocals and choreography.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER topped the US Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200, with "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION," which includes ‘Sugar Rush Ride,’ and sold 2.18 million copies in the first week of its release, making it the "Double Million" album. I became a 'selling' artist. On the other hand, TOMORROW X TOGETHER includes 'Sugar Rush Ride', 'CROWN', 'Blue Hour', '9 and 3/4 on the platform. They have a total of 5 music videos with 100 million views, including 'Run Away' and 'Cat & Dog'.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released the new version of ‘Happy Fools’. This is a new version filled with TOMORROW X TOGETHER's vocals from the songs from the 5th mini album, ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’, as part of '2023 Dream Week,' which is being held to commemorate the 4th anniversary of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's debut. 'Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)' is a self-composed song in which member Yeonjun is in charge of composing the melody and all members participated in writing the lyrics. It is a pop rap genre that starts with a romantic Bossa Nova guitar and flute sound, featuring American rapper Coy Leray.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope to be seen on Jay Park’s variety show The Seasons, reveals Korean media outlet

Advertisement