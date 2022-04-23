TOMORROW X TOGETHER adopts a darker look in ‘MESS’ version concept photos for ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’

On April 14 at midnight KST (April 13 at 8:30 pm IST), BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making a comeback with their fourth mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ on May 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Following this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped a promotion scheduler detailing everything that was to come, leading up to the mini album’s release.

As the group’s ‘Spoiler Week’ drew to a close, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the first set of concept photos on April 23 at midnight KST (April 22 at 8.30 pm IST). The first set of teaser photos is titled ‘MESS’, and depicts the feelings of a boy left confused after experiencing his first breakup. The concept photos follow a set of mood teasers released on April 22 at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST).

Check out TOMORROW X TOGETHER posing in a dark, narrow alley surrounded by memorabilia from a previous relationship in the ‘MESS’ version concept photos, below:

Prior to this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER had also released an intriguing concept teaser on April 19 at midnight KST (April 18 at 8.30 pm IST), that depicted a solitary rose going up in flames.

According to the scheduler, we can also expect two more versions of concept photos, titled ‘END’ and ‘HATE’, along with a tracklist, an album preview, as well as a teaser for the music video, leading up to the comeback.

This will be TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first release in about nine months, following their repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ which dropped in August, last year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

