TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta’s new song Back For More tops iTunes Charts in 33 countries

On September sixteenth, it was confirmed that TOMORROW X TOGETHER topped iTunes Top Tunes Chart in 33 countries. It was additionally positioned in the top 10 in 52 countries/areas, like Japan and the US coming second and fourth, separately. The music video for Back for More topped YouTube Worldwide Trending and became one of the most popular videos in several regions like South Korea, Brazil, the United States, Canada and Japan.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta’s song Back For More:

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the first single of this brand-new song was recently released. Back for More (with Anitta) is a song that expresses that there are mysterious, marvelous moments in everyday life, and for them, being with the one is all they need to spice up their life. The song features TOMORROW X TOGETHER's hotness and style, and the vibrant stylish Latin pop is added through collaboration with Anitta, making it considerably more appealing. The music video, which centers around the performance, starts with Beomgyu heading towards the stage. While the suit fit that features the actual appearance of the five members radiates provocativeness. The choreography utilizing waves and integration of different genres and the way they match the beat give a feeling of delight. The harmony among Anitta and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who flaunted their form with just their silhouettes, which becomes one of the highlights. The performance section stands out as they dance extremely well, adding to the fun of watching. TOMORROW X TOGETHER drew out the feeling of scale by uniting artists in the last 50% of the song, and finished an addicting music video.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities:

The Back for More performance by TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta was generally welcomed by different fans and got astonishing reactions from fans and other artists. TOMORROW X TOGETHER was likewise named the winner of the PUSH Performance Of The Year at the MTV VMAs 2023, demonstrating their presence as a global K-pop group. They will get back in the comeback lineup for October thirteenth with their third full-length collection The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

