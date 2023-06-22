TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers confirm awaited collaboration track Do It Like That

On their official social media accounts on June 22, TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled a track poster for their collaboration with the Jonas Brothers on the digital single Do It Like That. The name of the single album as well as the content release schedule are displayed on the track poster, which features trendy emotions and typography set against a refreshing blue background. TXT will debut the concept photo on June 29, the music video teaser on July 6, and the music video on July 7, following the release of the track highlight on June 23.

Do It Like That:

The fact that 'Do It Like That' is a gathering of leading global music market representatives from Korea and the United States draws attention. With their fifth mini album, TOMORROW X TOGETHER reached the top spot on the Billboard 200. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION and all of its songs topped the Spotify Daily Top Song USA chart, which is the largest music streaming platform in the world and one of the most important domestic music sources. It has been in the weekly chart on the website. By being invited to headline the massive music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, USA in August, TOMORROW X TOGETHER are also rapidly expanding their influence in North America.

Jonas Brothers:

The Jonas Brothers have a total of 26 songs on the Hot100 Billboard main singles chart, including their breakout debut 'Sucker,' and 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart so far. The Recording Industry Association of America also awarded Sucker' a 5x multi-platinum certification, which is given to music sources that have sold more than 5 million copies. The group, whose recent album 'The Album' marked the beginning of a significant new chapter, will embark on a stadium and arena tour called 'The Tour,' which will begin with a performance at Yankee Stadium in New York, USA, that sold out. On July 7, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's and the Jonas Brothers' Do It Like That will be released simultaneously worldwide via global music streaming services.

ALSO READ: Did BTS Jin's brother acquire Bruno Mars concert tickets through family connections? Kim Seok Joong explains

Advertisement