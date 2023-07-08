TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers’ track Do It Like That hits no. 1 on iTunes charts in 57 countries

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's collaboration single 'Do It Like That' with Jonas Brothers, delivered on July seventh, hit #1 on iTunes Top Melody Chart in 57 nations/areas, including the US, France, Mexico, and Indonesia on July eighth on the charts. In the UK, Canada, and Australia, the song peaked at number two. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second album 'SWEET' as of late released in Japan is additionally constantly acquiring prominence.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Japanese comeback:

As per the chart by Japan's Oricon on July seventh, 'SWEET' beat the 'Oricon Daily Album Ranking' for three back to back days with day to day deals of 26,494 duplicates. This album previously debuted at the top of the charts with sales of 216,257 copies on its first day of release and remained there with 25,730 copies sold on its second day. On the major Japanese music website Line Music, SWEET has remained at the top of the album chart for two days in a row. The title track of this collection, 'Sugar Rush Ride [Japanese Ver.]' took the top spot on Line Music's day to day song chart and the week by week music video chart, and the b-side melody 'Hydrangea Love' positioned first on the continuous song chart followed by the daily song chart ( As of July 6), it was positioned second, up 2 spots from the earlier day.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Do It Like That:

'Do It Like That' is a summery rhythm dance song that communicates the happy moments of becoming hopelessly enamored. This melody with an infectious tune that is extraordinary even in the wake of paying attention to it once, alongside the musical and addicting top line, the reviving tones of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers provide audience members with the sensation of leaving for a retreat. Through BIGHIT MUSIC that day, present TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared a variety of stories about the new single. Soobin presented 'Do It Like That' as the best summer melody of 2023, and said that a song's enhanced for tuning in summer more than some other season. Yeonjun introduced with self-assurance, stating that he had grown up listening to the Jonas Brothers' music and couldn't believe they could work together in this way. The tune adheres to the ears and the song is simple, so anybody can chime in immediately.

