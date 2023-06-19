TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers will be collaborating? Singers tip off fans on Twitter

Recently, fans began noticing TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Nick Jonas’ twitter interactions and they were sure that a collaboration is underway. First TXT posted a picture of them facing away from the camera and towards a pool, which Nick Jonas retweeted with a picture of the Jonas Brothers’ similar pose. Soon, Ryan Tedder began retweeting fans’ tweets that said it would be crazy for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Ryan Tedder and Jonas Brothers to collaborate. Now they wait for the confirmation to come through.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s achievements:

TXT's fifth mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION according to the most recent Billboard chart, which was released on June 17 came in at number 183 on the Billboard 200. Therefore, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION has spent 19 weeks there in a row since its release. It broke the record for the group's longest-charting album on the Billboard 200. To put it simply, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the only 4th-generation K-pop artist to have three albums chart on the Billboard 200 for more than ten weeks. The question of whether it will be able to set a new 20-week chart record is the focus of attention. The album was ranked sixth on the World Album chart and 12th on the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts, respectively. On the Artist 100 chart, TOMORROW X TOGETHER achieved chart success for 52 weeks.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s comeback:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared a 12-second video on their official social media accounts on June 16. The comeback date was shown at the top of the screen while the members were dancing to upbeat music. The upcoming release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's new album was also announced by BIGHIT MUSIC, saying, "Digital single release. Getting ready to go in July 2023." Later, they will reveal the precise date. In the second half of this year, some fans have speculated that TXT will release at least two albums. A hint about the subsequent album was left by Soobin. Meanwhile, on July 5, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will officially release SWEET, their second regular Japanese album.

