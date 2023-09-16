TOMORROW x TOGETHER and NewJeans rumored to attend Lollapalooza Argentina 2024

Based on an "unverified post" on X (formerly Twitter), there's a rumor circulating that TOMORROW x TOGETHER and NewJeans may perform at Lollapalooza, which will be held in Argentina in 2024.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER and NewJeans at Lollapalooza Argentina 2024?

A Twitter post featuring an "unconfirmed" lineup for Lollapalooza Argentina 2024 has caught the attention of fans. According to this lineup poster, K-Pop sensations TOMORROW x TOGETHER and NewJeans are listed alongside other headliners like Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, BLINK-182, Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and more. It's worth noting that both K-Pop acts had successful performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this August.

Mark your calendars because Lollapalooza Argentina 2024 is set to take place from March 15 to 17 next year at the enchanting Hipódromo de San Isidro. As anticipation builds for this upcoming event, fans can't help but wonder if this exciting lineup will indeed become a reality. Until then, the social media sphere is abuzz with excitement, eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

TXT and NewJeans at Lollapalooza in Chicago

On August 5, 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER headlined Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago. They were warmly received by a massive audience and took the stage at one of the world's largest music festivals, delivering unforgettable performances. This talented quintet made history in 2022 as the first K-pop boy group to perform at the festival, and it was no surprise that, given their dedicated fanbase, they returned to headline the show in 2023.

Their show began with the iconic 0X1 = LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), a major hit from 2021. During their two-hour set, they treated the audience to songs from their latest album, including tracks like Tinnitus, Devil by the Window, Happy Fools, and more. Additionally, they performed their latest single, Do It Like That, released in collaboration with The Jonas Brothers.

The 4th generation syndrome girl group NewJeans made their mark at the Lollapalooza 2023 music festival, just one year after their debut. Taking the stage alongside renowned artists in Chicago on August 3, they achieved a historic milestone as the first female K-pop girl group to perform at this prestigious event. Their electrifying performance left a profound impact on the Lollapalooza crowd, as evidenced by the thunderous cheers and roars from the audience.

The HYBE LABELS girl group showcased their versatility by performing most of their songs in a unique style. They treated the audience to band versions of popular tracks like Hype Boy, Attention, Ditto, and OMG.

