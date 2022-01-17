TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces third fan live ‘MOA X TOGETHER’; Details inside

South Korean boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced their third fan live through their official social media channels and fan community platform Weverse, today. Titled ‘2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER’ (hereinafter ‘MOA X TOGETHER’), the fan live will take place on March 5 and 6, 2022. The announcement of the fan live was accompanied by a poster showing the five members smiling while sitting on stairs.

Scheduled to take place over two days on March 5 and 6 following the group’s debut anniversary on March 4, ‘MOA X TOGETHER’ is planned to incorporate both offline and online modes, through real-time live streaming. As offline events will comply with government quarantine guidelines, they are subject to change. In the case of offline mode no longer being available, ‘MOA X TOGETHER’ will take place solely through online streaming mode.

Keeping in line with their immense global popularity, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s live stage on March 6 will incorporate a “global version”, including performances of the group’s foreign-language tracks.

Dubbed the 'It Boys' of K-pop, TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted in March 2019, and successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities in just two months. Comprising five members (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI), TOMORROW X TOGETHER tells personal stories through their music, drawing empathy from youth all over the world. The name of the group signifies the members coming together under one dream, in hopes of building a new tomorrow. Their relatability has established TOMORROW X TOGETHER as a chart-topper, with their second studio album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, ranking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Stay tuned for more information about ‘MOA X TOGETHER’.

