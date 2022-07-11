TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces collab song ‘Valley of Lies’ with iann dior

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is coming back with new music! On July 11, the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group surprised fans by announcing a new single via their social media. Titled ‘Valley of Lies’, the song is a collaboration between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and American artist iann dior.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also dropped a teaser image for ‘Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)’, which shows an animated figure walking alone in the rain. Further, the track is scheduled to drop very soon, on July 22, ahead of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut Lollapalooza performance on July 30.

Check out the teaser announcing the upcoming collaboration, below:

Reportedly, the collaboration came about the suggestion of iann dior, who had been paying attention to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s trendy and relatable music. The American rapper, singer, and songwriter iann dior released his debut mixtape ‘nothings ever good enough’ in May 2019. In July 2020, he received his biggest breakthrough when he featured on 24kGoldn’s song ‘Mood’, which peaked at number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted in March 2019, and comprises five members, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. Their most recent release is their record-breaking EP ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ (May 2022). TOMORROW X TOGETHER is presently on their first world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’, which kicked off in Seoul on July 2. The US leg of the tour is currently underway. The group will be making their US music festival debut later this month, by performing at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 30.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)’ drops on July 22. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming collaboration!

