TOMORROW X TOGETHER become the first K-Pop artist to break THIS record with a 2022 album on Billboard 200

According to the latest chart (as of July 30) released by Billboard, on July 26th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' peaked at #128 on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. The group proved their global popularity by staying on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' for 10 weeks in a row.

'minisode 2: Thursday's Child', released in May, has been on the 'Billboard 200' for 10 weeks in a row since entering #4 on the 'Billboard 200' chart on May 28th, and was released this year. Among the albums of a pop group, it maintained the record for the longest time on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition, this album was named on several charts, such as 6th on the 'World Album' chart, 7th on the 'Top Current Album Sales' chart, and 7th on the 'Top Album Sales' chart.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER will hold their first world tour 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR' since their debut in 7 cities in the United States, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles from the 7th to the 24th. It was successfully held in the US. They are growing their presence in the North American market, including appearing on ABC's 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA', an American representative morning TV program. On July 30th, they will perform on the stage of the large American music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA'.

They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Its lead single ‘Crown’ debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter.

