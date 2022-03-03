TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes first Korean artist to win Hero of the Year at UK’s NME Awards 2022

Ahead of their third anniversary on March 4, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has won the ‘Hero of the Year’ award, by the United Kingdom’s NME Awards! The BandLab NME Awards 2022 shared this announcement ahead of its award ceremony. This makes TOMORROW X TOGETHER the first Korean artist to ever receive the honour.

The NME Awards is an annual British awards ceremony, honouring achievements in music, film, and culture. The ‘Hero of the Year’ award is a fan-voted honour, recognising those who “made the world a much more excellent place over the last 12 months.” Receiving over 40 percent of the total votes for ‘Hero of the Year’, with this honour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER joins previous winners including Lady Gaga, Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and more.

In 2021, TOMORROW X TOGETHER was the only Korean artist to make it to NME’s year-end list of ‘The 50 Best Albums of 2021’, with the group’s second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter : FREEZE’ that released in May 2021. The group had also received a five-star review from NME about their first solo concert, prior to being included in the year-end list. Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ (feat. Seori) ranked at number eight in NME Asia’s ‘NME’s 25 Best K-Pop songs of 2021’.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently gearing up for their third fan live, ‘2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER’. The fan live is scheduled to take place over two days on March 5 and 6 following the group’s debut anniversary on March 4.

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

