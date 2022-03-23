TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes first male K-Pop artist to enter Billboard’s Song Breaker Chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is steadily on the rise! According to Billboard’s latest update, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has now made their debut entry on the new ‘Song Breaker’ chart. The group did so with their collaboration track, ‘PD5’ by Salem Ilese and members Yeonjun and Taehyun.

Powered by Logitech for Creators, Billboard’s ‘Song Breaker’ chart compiles data from content creation platforms like TikTok and YouTube, as well as other social platforms, where musicians can interact with music consumers, in order to provide “an industry standard ranking of creators in the digital space who are driving music consumption through content creation”, according to Billboard.

With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes the first male K-Pop group to rank on the chart since its creation in August of last year. The group debuted on the chart in the update for the week of March 12, at rank 18. In December 2021, girl group TWICE had also entered the chart at number 4 with their track, ‘The Feels’.

Released on February 23 as part of the American singer and songwriter’s EP ‘Unsponsored Content’, Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’ with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun has been receiving a lot of love and enthusiastic response from around the world. In particular, videos for the ‘PS5 Challenge’ surpassed over 15,000 attempts on TikTok in just three days, crediting Yeonjun who created the dance challenge for the song.

Further, as of March 22, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has 16 million followers on the platform, the second largest number of followers among male K-Pop groups, following BTS.

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER for their latest achievement!

