TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes the only Korean artist to achieve THIS feat

TXT has had an amazing year and their Billboard achievement is a testament to this! As they wrap up an amazing year on the Billboard charts, TXT has set another 2021 record with their latest album!

On December 13, Billboard announced that TXT’s first Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland' had debuted at number 177 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, it's weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. With this, TXT has now become the only Korean artist to chart three new albums on the Billboard 200 in 2021! They previously achieved this ranking with their Japanese album 'Still Dreaming' and their second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,' which went on to become the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200 (with 13 non-consecutive weeks on the chart).

TXT is also only the second Korean group in history to debut three different albums on the Billboard 200 in the same year, following BTS, and only the third group from any country since 2010 to enter the Billboard 200 with more than one Japanese album, following BTS and Japanese band BABYMETAL.

Not just that, TXT has also become the Korean artist to land the second-highest number of albums on the Billboard 200 in the history of the chart, bested only by BTS, it is a remarkable achievement considering that TXT debuted less than three years ago. Congratulations to TXT! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

