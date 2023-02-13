TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes only the 2nd K-Pop artist to do THIS on Billboard 200 with latest album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER climbed to the top 3 on the US Billboard 200 chart for two weeks in a row, becoming the 2nd K-Pop artist to do so, right after their labelmates and seniors, BTS!

According to the chart preview article posted on the official website by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on February 12th, the 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' by TOMORROW X TOGETHER which ranked 3rd on the album chart 'Billboard 200' (as of February 18). 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' recorded the highest weekly album sales score since Taylor Swift's 'Midnights', which topped the chart on November 5 last year, and entered the 'Billboard 200' chart on February 11th at number one. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the only K-Pop artist on this chart to be in the top 3 for two weeks in a row besides BTS. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is gaining popularity at home and abroad. On SBS's 'Inkigayo', which aired on the 12th, they took first place with the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' of 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' and got 4 wins on music shows.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION:

'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' sold 2.18 million copies in the first week alone, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER set a new record (3 years and 11 months) among K-pop artists in the first week of achieving 'Double Million Seller' in the shortest year (sales volume in the first week of album release). The album also topped the Oricon weekly album chart, making TOMORROW X TOGETHER the first artist to have 7 consecutive albums at the top of the chart.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER won the Artist of the Year Bonsang and the Global Artist Award in the Asia category at the '30th Hanteo Music Awards 2022'. Last year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' stayed on Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' for 14 consecutive weeks, setting a new record. Last year, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' stayed on Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' for 14 consecutive weeks, setting a new record.

