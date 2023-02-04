TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes the 3rd K-Pop idol to do THIS on France’s Top Albums Chart with latest album

On February 3, France’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing unveiled that TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s latest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION debuted on their Top Albums Chart, becoming the 3rd K-Pop artist in history to be in the appear in the list alongside BTS with their albums BE and Map of the Soul:7 and BLACKPINK with BORN PINK.

According to the latest chart (counting period January 27-February 2) announced by Spotify, the world's largest music streaming company, on the 3rd (hereafter local time), TXT's 5th mini album 'Name of the Name' released on the 27th of last month Jang: TEMPTATION's title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' and b-side song 'Tinnitus' (I want to be a stone) entered the 'Weekly Top Song Global' chart at 71st and 174th, respectively.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

In addition, on the 'Weekly Top Song USA' chart, 'Sugar Rush Ride' ranked 93rd and 'Tinnitus' ranked 178th. TOMORROW X TOGETHER ranked 70th and 95th on the 'Weekly Top Artist Global' and 'Weekly Top Artist USA' charts, respectively. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is also reaping good results in the European music market with the new album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION'. 'Sugar Rush Ride' ranked 65th on the 'Official Singles Download Chart Top 100', 'Official Singles Sales Chart Top 100', 68th on the UK Official Charts (as of February 3), and 100th on the 'Official Singles Chart Update Top 100'.

The album sales:

According to Hanteo Chart, a domestic album sales statistics site on the 3rd, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' sold a total of 2,180,889 copies between January 27th and February 2nd. This is the fourth-highest record in Initial Chodong and the second K-pop artist to achieve this after BTS. ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation' sold 1,868,919 copies on the first day of release alone, and on the 1st, the 6th day of release, the cumulative total was 2,027,817 copies. After 3 years and 11 months after their debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who has the Initial Chodong Double Million Seller record, set a new record among K-pop artists for achieving the lowest number of Initial Chodong Double Million Seller albums.

