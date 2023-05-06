TOMORROW X TOGETHER breaks personal record as The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION crosses 3 million album sales

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s new album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION crosses a whopping 3 million album sales, creating a new record. 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' has become the boy group's first album to reach over 3 million sales on the Circle chart during the first week.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s achievement:

According to the latest chart (as of May 6) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on the 2nd (hereafter local time), TXT's 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' ranked 165th on the 'Billboard 200' chart, the main album chart. This album entered the 'Billboard 200' chart as of February 11th at No. 1 and has maintained the chart-in for 13 consecutive weeks. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's longest charting record was their previous album, 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child', and this album stayed on the chart for 14 consecutive weeks. 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' is showing results in other charts as well. It ranked 24th and 20th on the 'Top Album Sales' chart and 'Top Current Album Sales' chart, respectively, and ranked 5th on the 'World Album' chart, maintaining the 'Top 5' for 13 consecutive weeks.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR 'ACT: SWEET MIRAGE' IN US' at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, USA on May 27th and 28th. This is TOMORROW X TOGETHER's first stadium performance since their debut, especially the first day (May 27), which will be broadcast in movie theaters around the world through 'Live Viewing'. Fans who cannot go to the venue are expected to feel the heat of the venue through the large screen and rich sound of the cinema. This 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR 'ACT: SWEET MIRAGE' IN LA: LIVE VIEWING' will be held in 24 countries including Korea, USA, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Germany, Italy, UK, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, etc. It is conducted in the region, and the target region will be expanded in the future.

