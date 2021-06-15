TOMORROW X TOGETHER bring Magic to late night U.S. TV with The Late Late Show with James Corden

TXT continued their global journey by unveiling "Magic" at the stage of "The Late Late Show with James Corden".

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) released their second full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on the 31st of the previous month. On Monday, June 14, the group officially made their late night U.S. TV debut through CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

All five TXT members - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai - busted out their best dance moves on the show's disco dance floor with their latest album's b-side track Magic. They showed lively expressions and addictive choreography that anyone can follow. Magic is a song of light and trendy disco pop genre.

In particular, TXT reached the peak of their fantastic performance with the point choreography Magic Moves, which expresses the magic falling from the sky with hand gestures. In line with the five members' cheerful gestures and the lyrics of "Oh it's just like magic", the lighting effect scattered like starlight completing the enchanting visual.

According to the Top 40 ADD BOARD released on June 8 by Mediabase, an analysis chart of the number of radio broadcasts in the United States, Magic was registered in 52 out of 180 radio stations. The Top 40 ADD BOARD is an index that aggregates the number of radio stations that have registered music to play on radio programs in the United States.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues the global craze by winning 4 domestic music shows and entering the 5th place on the US BILLBOARD 200 chart. The group will soon be starting full-fledged activities domestically.

Credits :BigHit Music

