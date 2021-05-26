Tomorrow x Together channel their inner ice princes in the full album preview of The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

TXT has shared a preview of all the tracks on their upcoming full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE! Read on to find out.

The countdown begins for Tomorrow x Together's grand comeback! The talented Gen 4 group dropped the official tracklist for their upcoming 2nd studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. There is also a special surprise, which is BTS' leader and rapper RM credited in title track ‘0x1 Love Song’ featuring Seori. Now, Tomorrow x Together has shared an exclusive sneak peek of how the album will sound like in a well-packaged trailer.

The official tracklist announced eight tracks for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, including the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read Zero by One Love Song) as well as “Anti-Romantic,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik,” and “Frost.” The band’s new title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the indisputable declaration of a boy’s first love. The song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero (0), ‘you’ are my one (1) and only.

The five members of Tomorrow x Together have actively participated in the album’s creative process, marking another step of musical growth for the group. Member contributions include Soobin for “Ice Cream”; Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Beomgyu for “What if I had been that PUMA”; Yeonjun, Huening Kai Beomgyu, and Taehyun for “No Rules”; Taehyun and Huening Kai for “Dear Sputnik” in which the latter lists his first producing credit since debut; and Yeonjun for “Frost.”

That's not all Tomorrow x Together will be following their sunbaenim BTS' footsteps by releasing an official track titled Magic, their first English track. The track is dedicated to ‘you’ whose magic thaws the ice that held me.

You can check out the video below:

Also, the group's Blue Hour becomes their 2nd MV to surpass 100 Million views. It is their second MV after the debut title track, Crown to achieve this feat. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE releases on May 31 at 6 pm KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow x Together reveal the official tracklist for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, feat BTS' RM as lyricist

MOA, are you excited for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×