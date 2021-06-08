Tomorrow x Together confirmed to appear on Weekly Idol & perform a vocal cover of Shawn Mendes' In My Blood

Tomorrow x Together will be making a guest appearance on the MBC M variety show 'Weekly Idol'. Read on to find out.

We are loving the influx of content we are getting from our favourite Gen 4 boy group Tomorrow x Together! The talented artists made a fantastic comeback with their second full studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE', promoting their title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori", and have been gaining global recognition and popularity and have also topped the Japanese Line Music Daily Chart for five consecutive days now! Not just that, they topped the global iTunes' Top Album chart across 45 regions.

Now, we have some more news for MOA! On June 9, Tomorrow x Together will be making a guest appearance on the MBC M variety show 'Weekly Idol'! That's not all, During the 'Weekly Idol'! Home Mini Concert' section of the show, Tomorrow x Together will be performing a vocal cover performance of "In Your Blood", one of Shawn Mendes' best tracks. This song holds a special memory for Tomorrow x Together as it was the group's first cover song as a team, which had been released for their first debut anniversary.

A couple of days back, Tomorrow x Together dropped a promotion schedule of their all-English track Magic from their latest album. They are scheduled to perform at Good Morning America and on The Late Late Show with James Corden. TXT are living up to the name media gave them after they debuted - Monster rookies and the Leaders of the 4th gen K-Pop groups!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT posts promotion schedule for English track Magic in US; Makes HISTORY on Hanteo charts alongside BTS, EXO

Will you be tuning in to watch Tomorrow x Together on Weekly Idol? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×