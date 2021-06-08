  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tomorrow x Together confirmed to appear on Weekly Idol & perform a vocal cover of Shawn Mendes' In My Blood

Tomorrow x Together will be making a guest appearance on the MBC M variety show 'Weekly Idol'. Read on to find out.
2954 reads Mumbai
Tomorrow x Together is performing passionately at '2021 New Year's EVE LIVE Presented by Weverse Tomorrow x Together is performing passionately at '2021 New Year's EVE LIVE Presented by Weverse (Pic credit - News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We are loving the influx of content we are getting from our favourite Gen 4 boy group Tomorrow x Together! The talented artists made a fantastic comeback with their second full studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE', promoting their title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori", and have been gaining global recognition and popularity and have also topped the  Japanese Line Music Daily Chart for five consecutive days now! Not just that, they topped the global iTunes' Top Album chart across 45 regions.

Now, we have some more news for MOA! On June 9, Tomorrow x Together will be making a guest appearance on the MBC M variety show 'Weekly Idol'! That's not all, During the 'Weekly Idol'! Home Mini Concert' section of the show, Tomorrow x Together will be performing a vocal cover performance of "In Your Blood", one of Shawn Mendes' best tracks. This song holds a special memory for Tomorrow x Together as it was the group's first cover song as a team, which had been released for their first debut anniversary.

A couple of days back, Tomorrow x Together dropped a promotion schedule of their all-English track Magic from their latest album. They are scheduled to perform at Good Morning America and on The Late Late Show with James Corden. TXT are living up to the name media gave them after they debuted - Monster rookies and the Leaders of the 4th gen K-Pop groups!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT posts promotion schedule for English track Magic in US; Makes HISTORY on Hanteo charts alongside BTS, EXO

Will you be tuning in to watch Tomorrow x Together on Weekly Idol? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

You may like these
Future goals, legacy, working with BTS’ RM, participating in The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE & more: TXT SHOWCASE
TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE breaks own record for stock pre orders, highest till date
EXO's Baekhyun, TXT and leading man Seo In Guk to sing for fantasy romance drama Doom At Your Service
On Korean Children's Day, take a look at your favourite Korean celebrities when they were little kids!
THROWBACK: When TXT’s Soobin was a total fan boy over Bebe Rexha; Said he was her ‘biggest fan’
TXT comeback, THE8 solo teaser, Day6 & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS you might have missed out on