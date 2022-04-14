TOMORROW X TOGETHER confirms comeback on THIS day with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is making a comeback! On April 14 at midnight KST (April 13 at 8:30 pm IST), BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced the boy group’s upcoming release via a teaser. The teaser video showed TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s logo from their previous album morphing into a new one, signalling a new era for the group.

The teaser also announced that TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making their much-anticipated comeback on May 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) with the group’s fourth mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’.

Check out the first teaser below:

The title of the upcoming EP ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ also raises curiosity as to the concept of the release, as it is reminiscent of the ‘Monday’s Child’ nursery rhyme, which includes the line ‘Thursday’s child has far to go’, carrying the meaning of having a long, successful life without limitations. As TOMORROW X TOGETHER is known to incorporate fascinating concepts and intricate storylines, it would be interesting to see if the group’s May release is, in fact, a nod to the nursery rhyme.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2020 EP ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’ also brought us iconic tracks like ‘We Lost The Summer’ and ‘Blue Hour’, so the return of the term ‘minisode’ is also enough to generate enthusiasm for the upcoming release.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s announcement marks the group’s return in close to nine months, following the release of their repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ in August, last year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

