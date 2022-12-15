TOMORROW X TOGETHER confirms January comeback with fifth mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is finally coming back with new music. The group has released a logo motion teaser for their fifth mini album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.’

On December 14, 2022 the group unveiled a logo motion teaser confirming their comeback date. The fifth mini album by TXT will be released on January 27, 2023 at 2 PM KST. The motion teaser includes mysterious voiceover and abstract designs. Fans are speculating on numerous possibilities to figure out what the message is in the audio. The logo for TOMORROW X TOGETHER is unveiled at the conclusion of this little teaser. This has piqued the curiosity of fans, who are eager to learn more about their upcoming return. Orders for the record have begun, both offline and online.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER known as TXT is a South Korean boy group under Big Hit music. The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They made their debut on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) ‘The Dream Chapter: Star.’ It received immense success domestically as well as internationally as it charted at No. 1 on the Gaon Album Chart. The EP also entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest charting-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Due to their commercial success they earned several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards.

TXT made their first comeback on October 21, 2019 with their first studio album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic,’ and ‘Three Quarters (Run Away)’ as the lead single. The group has since actively released music and is now well-known throughout the world. Some of their favourite hits include, ‘Blue Hour,’ ‘0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You),’ ‘Magic,’ ‘Loser=Lover,’ ‘Good Boy Gone Bad,’ and more.