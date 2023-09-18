TOMORROW X TOGETHER drops visualizer video of Back For More TXT Version; check out

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released the visualizer video for their latest song Back For More (TXT Ver.) The K-pop group dropped the original version on September 15, which was a collaboration song featuring the Brazilian artist Anitta. Fans have shown their love for the song ever since it was performed live. Read below to learn more about this TXT song.

TXT's Back For More (TXT Ver)

On September 18, the Sugar Rush Ride singers dropped the visualizer video of their latest song Back For More which has multiple remixes. The TXT version of the song has an enticing vibe to it while the song brings in Latin Pop elements. With their amazing vocals and groovy music, the song brings in an exciting energy. The music video of the original version featuring Latin singer Anitta was released on September 15. Trying on different beats the song has different remixes and versions which include House Remix, Afrobeat Remix, Performance Version, and TXT Version. This song is a pre-release track from the group's upcoming album called The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The highly awaited album is all set to release on October 13.

TXT's recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER was announced to have reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Tunes Chart in 33 countries on September 16. It was also ranked in the top ten in 52 regions, with Japan and the United States ranking second and fourth, respectively. Back for More's music video received the highest rank on YouTube Worldwide Trending and became one of the most popular videos in various countries, including South Korea, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and Japan.

The BIGHIT MUSIC boy group attended the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 13 (IST), not only were they nominated in four categories but also gave an astonishing performance at the award show. The group had their debut performance on the MTV VMAs with singer Anitta as they premiered their song Back For More on the stage. The Good Boy Gone Bad singers won an award for Best Push Performance of the Year for their title song Sugar Rush Ride from The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

