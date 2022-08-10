TOMORROW X TOGETHER extends own record on the Billboard 200 chart; Details inside

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ on May 9, and three months later, the release is still going strong on Billboard’s charts! According to Billboard’s latest update, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest mini album ranked at number 157 on its Top 200 Albums chart. With this, the album extends its own record of being the longest-charting K-pop album released this year, by currently spending its 12th consecutive week.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ joins TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2021 album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, for this record of 12 weeks on the chart. Further, the boy group joins BTS and becomes only the second K-pop artist to have charted multiple albums on the Billboard 200 chart for 12 weeks each. ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ had first debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at number 4 in May, and since then, has steadily ranked on the chart each week.

The boy group’s mini album also maintained high ranks on Billboard’s other charts, by ranking at number 7 on the World Albums chart, number 11 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, number 12 on the Top Album Sales chart, and number 80 on this week’s Artist 100 list.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently made their US music festival debut at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 31 IST. The group also invited American artist iann dior on stage for a performance of their new collaborative song together, ‘Valley of Lies’. Soon, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing in Japan at the ‘Summer Sonic 2022’ music festival.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER comprises five members, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. The boy group recently wrapped up the US leg of their world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’.

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER for their latest achievement!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Album Review: TXT’s ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ is an angst-filled ode to Gen Z’s romance and heartbreak