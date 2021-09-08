TOMORROW X TOGETHER to feature as special hosts at THIS event

TXT's concept image for 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE': Courtesy of Bighit Music
On September 7, the global brand Ralph Lauren took to its Twitter account to announce that TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will be joining the global event ‘Ralph Lauren x ZEPETO’ as special guests on September 8. Previously, the boys had modelled for the playful collection of the brand, featuring in the ‘1st Look’ Magazine.

 

The event will begin at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) and all the members will be hosting the event one after the other in the order- Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. 

 

Here are the tweets by the brand to intensify the excitement.

 

 

The members will also showcase their avatars wearing the brand’s 3D collection and take virtual selfies with fans that can be shared on social media as a part of the promotion of the clothing brand’s latest move to sell digital apparel and virtual clothing.

 

On September 6, TOMORROW X TOGETHER also revealed its intentions to release a Japanese comeback album ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ on November 10. The announcement was made on the official Twitter Japan account of the group via a simple blue coloured teaser image with ‘TXT’ written in the middle.

 

Through ‘Chaotic Wonderland’, the group will be making its first Japanese comeback since the release of their first full-length Japanese album ‘Still Dreaming’ in January this year. The album did great amongst international fans, intensifying the expectations from this comeback.

 

Previously, the boys made a super hit comeback, winning the hearts of fans all across the globe and breaking several records with their repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’ and the title song ‘LOSER= LOVER’.

 

Are you excited about TXT’s appearance as hosts? Let us know in the comments below.

