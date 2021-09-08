TOMORROW X TOGETHER to feature as special hosts at THIS event

On September 7, the global brand Ralph Lauren took to its Twitter account to announce that TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will be joining the global event ‘Ralph Lauren x ZEPETO’ as special guests on September 8. Previously, the boys had modelled for the playful collection of the brand, featuring in the ‘1st Look’ Magazine.

The event will begin at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) and all the members will be hosting the event one after the other in the order- Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

Here are the tweets by the brand to intensify the excitement.

K-pop band, #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER, will host a live event in the #ZEPETO World of Ralph Lauren Here members wear their #RLxZEPETO looks in the cover story of @1stLookOfficial Magazine’s Vol.224 Issue Join us & meet @TXT_BigHit on September 8th: https://t.co/8adUUAkqWZ#제페토 pic.twitter.com/6oeIZnuO8N — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) September 6, 2021

The members will also showcase their avatars wearing the brand’s 3D collection and take virtual selfies with fans that can be shared on social media as a part of the promotion of the clothing brand’s latest move to sell digital apparel and virtual clothing.

On September 6, TOMORROW X TOGETHER also revealed its intentions to release a Japanese comeback album ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ on November 10. The announcement was made on the official Twitter Japan account of the group via a simple blue coloured teaser image with ‘TXT’ written in the middle.

Through ‘Chaotic Wonderland’, the group will be making its first Japanese comeback since the release of their first full-length Japanese album ‘Still Dreaming’ in January this year. The album did great amongst international fans, intensifying the expectations from this comeback.

Previously, the boys made a super hit comeback, winning the hearts of fans all across the globe and breaking several records with their repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’ and the title song ‘LOSER= LOVER’.

ALSO READ: Here are the Top 10 moments from TXT’s visit to Jessi’s Showterview

Are you excited about TXT’s appearance as hosts? Let us know in the comments below.