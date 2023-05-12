TOMORROW X TOGETHER has 3rd most cumulative weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100 alongside EXO

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members have tied with EXO as they collect 3rd most cumulative weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100 with their latest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, following BTS and NCT 127. The group has been soaring high with many of their comebacks on various Billboard charts like Hot100, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album sales, World Album Sales and more.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s achievements:

According to the latest chart (as of May 13) released by Billboard, a Korean music media outlet, on May 9th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' entered the Billboard 200. ' It reached number 190 on the chart. As a result, this album, which maintained the chart-in for 14 consecutive weeks, continues to hold the longest chart-in record on the 'Billboard 200' among K-pop group albums released this year. In particular, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' tied the 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' released in May last year with TXT's longest-running chart (14 weeks). This album, which entered the 'Billboard 200' at number one on February 11th, has been steadily gaining popularity, ranking in the 'Top 10' for 3 consecutive weeks and the 'Top 100' for 11 consecutive weeks. In addition to this, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' ranked 11th on the 'Top Album Sales' and 'Top Current Album Sales' charts, respectively, and ranked 6th on the 'World Album' chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER re-entered the 'Artist 100' chart at No. 83.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

According to the agency BIGHIT MUSIC on April 28th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their second regular Japanese album 'SWEET' on July 5th. In addition, TOMORROW X TOGETHER plans to hold a showcase to commemorate the release of 'Sweet' and meet local fans. 'Sweet' includes the Japanese version of the title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' from the 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' and 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. 幾田Rira [Japanese Ver.] and a total of 12 songs.

