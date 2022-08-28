TOMORROW X TOGETHER hits new milestone with music video for ‘Cat & Dog’; Find out

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER! The BIGHIT MUSIC boy group has hit a new milestone on YouTube, doing so with a track from their debut album. The music video for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s B-side track ‘Cat & Dog’ from their debut album ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ has reached 100 million views on the platform.

With this, it becomes the boy group’s fourth music video to reach this mark, and joins their music videos for ‘CROWN’, ‘Blue Hour’ and ‘Run Away’. Released in April 2019, it took about three years and four months for the music video for ‘Cat & Dog’ to reach 100 million views on YouTube. As of writing, the music video has 100,026,927 views.

Upon its release, the song instantly became well-known among TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fans and even casual listeners alike for its endearing and charming atmosphere and its inherent innocence. Effortlessly adorable, the song has a truly unique fanchant to go along with it.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER includes five members, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. The boy group debuted in March 2019 with their extended play ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ and its lead single ‘CROWN’. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on Billboard’s World Albums chart, while the lead single debuted atop Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. The group went on to bag several new artist awards, including Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Rookie of the Year at the 24th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, and more.

The boy group’s latest release is their fourth extended play, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, for which TOMORROW X TOGETHER also released a music video for the lead single ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’. Following the release, the group embarked on their first world tour.

