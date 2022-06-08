TOMORROW X TOGETHER joins lineup for Lollapalooza 2022; To make their US music festival debut

On July 8 at 6:30 am IST, the organisers of Lollapalooza dropped another surprise by announcing that boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing at the music festival this year. The announcement read, “TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform on Saturday, July 30th at #Lolla 2022! The performance will mark their U.S. festival debut.”

Check out the announcement, below:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be taking the stage on Saturday, July 30, from 7:45 pm to 8:30 pm Central Time (Sunday, July 31, 6:15 am to 7 am IST). The group will be joining their fellow labelmate and industry senior, BTS’ J-Hope (whose performance was announced just an hour prior to TOMORROW X TOGETHER), as one of the performers at this year’s Lollapalooza Chicago.

Lollapalooza, one of the most popular music festivals in the world, is an annual event taking place at Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois. This year’s festival will take place from July 28 to July 31, and will see many big names headlining the event, from BTS’ J-Hope, to Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be in the United States in July for their first world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’, which will kick off in Seoul with performances on July 2 and July 3. Following this, the group will proceed with the tour’s US leg, with concerts presently scheduled for Chicago on July 7, New York on July 9, Atlanta on July 12, Dallas on July 14, Houston on July 17, San Francisco on July 21, and Los Angeles on July 23. The much-awaited world tour will also mark TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first solo concert with an in-person audience.

Stay tuned for more updates!

