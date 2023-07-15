TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jonas Brothers’ collab track Do It Like That to release CD, Remix and more

On July 15, BIGHIT MUSIC released a schedule for TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers' collaboration digital single Do It Like That, which will be released as a physical CD on August 4, while the pre-orders began by July 15 on 1 AM KST. They will also be releasing a Jersey Club remix of the song on July 19 by 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The schedule also says that there will be more surprises coming in August.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers’ Do It Like That:

'Do It Like That' is a summer beat dance song that communicates the elated moment for the hopelessly enamored. This tune with a snappy ensemble that is extraordinary even subsequent to paying attention to it once, alongside the musical and addicting top line, the invigorating tones of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers provide audience members with the sensation of leaving for a get-away. TOMORROW X TOGETHER recounted the new single through BIGHIT MUSIC that day. Soobin, who presented 'Do It Like That' as "the best summer song of 2023," said that a melody's streamlined for tuning in summer more than some other season. Due to the close collaboration between TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers, Do It Like That was highly anticipated.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

In the first half of 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER topped sales of CDs in the United States. As per the report in the first half of 2023 released by an American media outlet information research organization, on July 12th, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 5th mini-album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION has sold 395,000 copies in the US and is the top-selling CD album. In the Top Albums (Total Sales) category, which is determined by adding up sales of physical and digital albums, TOMORROW X TOGETHER came in second place with 399,000 sales points. Taylor Swift's Midnights takes no.1 and TOMORROW X TOGETHER was accepted in the highest position as a K-pop artist.

