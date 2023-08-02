TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans at Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago: Where to watch, tickets, timings, days

On August 5 at 8:30 p.m. CST, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will take the stage as the main headliner at Lollapalooza. This time, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Lollapalooza stage will be shown in real time through Weverse Live, Lollapalooza's YouTube channel and Hulu (for US audience). A massive music festival, Lollapalooza is held annually in Chicago among other locations and features international superstars like Coldplay, Metallica, and Paul McCartney. After BTS' J-Hope, TXT is the first pop group and the second K-pop artist to headline this spot of the festival series. The festival starts on August 3 to August 6 this year and tickets can be found on Lollapalooza’s website.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER at Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform for around an hour and a half from 8:30 to 10:00 PM on August 5th. Through stage composition and direction, it is anticipated that they will convey a new emotion that has never been experienced so that the audience can fully appreciate the atmosphere of an outdoor festival in the middle of August. At Lollapalooza, the performance of the summer song Do It Like That, which was released in July, will be revealed for the very first time. Through the TXT variant of 'Do It Like That', which is loaded up with the vocals and exhibitions of the five members, it is normal that both the artists and the crowd will move and dance to their energy. One more highlight watch is that well known hip-hop performer Coi Loray will show up as a special guest. They had worked together when the artist came to the K-pop group’s North American tour stop and sang Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray).

NewJeans at Lollapalooza 2023:

Another group that will be performing at Lollapalooza is NewJeans. The newly popular group NewJeans has a stage on Day 1 aka August 3. The timing of the performance is 5 to 5:45 pm CST. This will be their debut performance in a North American music festival. The setlist isn’t confirmed but many are hoping they perform Super Shy, Hype Boy, Attention, ETA and other tracks.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, NewJeans’ ETA featured during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Pre-Show