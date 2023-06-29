TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER documentary special; All you need to know

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to show their world behind the stage in the upcoming documentary TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER. The documentary film will give insights into the behind-the-scenes of their ACT: Love Sick world tour to their viewers.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER documentary

It took TOMORROW X TOGETHER only a few days after their grand debut to enter big international music charts like Billboard 200. This made TXT the first ever K-pop artist to enter the chart, setting records high right from their rookie days. TXT will be seen preparing for their world tour in the film, as the anticipation of the summer boys and their performances were reaching heights. TOMORROW X TOGETHER members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are captured rustling up the best performances for their fans.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, documentary special will be available for all the fans and viewers on July 28 on Disney+Hotstar.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER world tour

BIGHIT MUSIC's TXT kicked off their first world tour ACT: Love Sick in 2022 and toured multiple cities in the United States and Asia. TOMORROW X TOGETHER also became the first group to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, LOLLAPALOOZA, Chicago. The teaser poster of TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER hinted towards TXT's unseen concert videos from their time in Seoul, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION sold over 3 million copies and it became the boy group's first album to sell over 3 million copies in its first week. This album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed strong for more than 10 weeks. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently preparing for their comeback in July, and a collaboration single with Jonas Brothers releasing on July 7. By selling out shows in minutes in the United States, TXT will also be performing in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines for their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE in July and August 2023.

