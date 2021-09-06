TOMORROW X TOGETHER to release their first Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland' on THIS date

MOAs, we have some good news for you! On September 6, TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced the date for their upcoming Japanese comeback, 'Chaotic Wonderland', which is set to release on November 10th. This is off the heals of their latest repackage album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' which was released back on August 17.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced via their official Twitter Japan account with a simple and neat teaser. The blue coloured teaser had the classic "TXT" written in 'dripping style font' with a heart shape in the middle of it. The name of their first Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland' is pasted below with the release date November 10. It will contain four songs including Japanese versions of '0X1=LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You)' and 'MOA Diary Dubaddu Wari Wari' from their second regular repackaged album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.'

Not just that, 'Chaotic Wonderland' will have a special featuring artist, which is raising expectations on who TOMORROW X TOGETHER have decided to collaborate with.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their official Japanese debut back in January 2020 with their first single 'Magic Hour.' They made their Japanese comeback with the Japanese version of 'Drama' in August of the same year. TOMORROW X TOGETHER finally released their first full-length Japanese album, 'Still Dreaming' in January 2021.

