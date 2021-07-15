Tomorrow x Together reported to prepare for August comeback; Bighit Music comments

TXT may have a comeback in August. Read ahead to know more.

According to Spotify News on the 15th, TXT is preparing for a comeback in August. Tomorrow x Together will release a new song for the first time in about three months since 'Chaos Chapter: Freeze' on May 31st. Tomorrow by Together, who has proven the power of '4th generation idol representative' with (0X1=LOVESONG), is set to solidify the top through successive activities.

Regarding the report, a source from Big Hit Music shared, “Nothing has been decided yet.” They stated in a call with TopStarNews, “We will send out an official press release once the comeback is confirmed.”

Tomorrow X Together broke their own best records in major global charts, including the US and Japan, as well as in Korea with 'Chaos Chapter: Freeze' and '0X1=LOVESONG'. 'Chaos Chapter: Freeze' recorded the highest sales ever as a K-pop group in their 3rd year of debut, and also topped the Oricon weekly album chart in Japan for 4 consecutive years. It is the fourth overseas singer to top the Japanese Oricon chart for four consecutive albums, and the second overseas male K-pop group in history. Especially in the United States, 'Chaos Chapter: Freeze' maintained the chart for 5 consecutive weeks after entering the top 5 on the US Billboard album chart 'Billboard 200'.

'Chapter of Chaos: FREEZE' is an album that opens the new series following 'The Chapter of Dreams', and contains the story of a boy who was frozen by the attacks and negativity he received from the world. Their title song '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' is a trendy hybrid pop-rock genre song about a boy's 'self-assured' love who believes that only love for you, met in chaos, is certain. This song is also the first time TXT collaborated with another artist. They also released ‘Magic’, their first English track with retro and electronic synth sounds.

Let’s hope to see them on screen soon!

ALSO READ: TXT Yeonjun grabs the spotlight in Studio Choom’s Artist of the Month

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which track introduced you to TXT? Share your experience with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×