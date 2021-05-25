Tomorrow x Together reveal the official tracklist for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, feat BTS' RM as lyricist

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE releases on May 31. Read on to find out.

Tomorrow x Together is coming! The talented Gen 4 group dropped the official tracklist for their upcoming 2nd studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The group enthraled fans and critics with a stunning Hollywood style action packed trailer for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Now, the talented group is back with the official tracklist for their forthcoming album, with a special surprise - which is BTS' leader and rapper RM credited in title track ‘0x1 Love Song’ featuring Seori.

The official tracklist announced eight tracks for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, including the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read Zero by One Love Song) as well as “Anti-Romantic,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik,” and “Frost.” The band’s new title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the indisputable declaration of a boy’s first love. The song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero (0), ‘you’ are my one (1) and only.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE shows off an impressive roster of global producers from a wide range of musical styles. “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the collaborative effort between producers of HYBE’s label's producer Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and RM of BTS who helped pen the lyrics.

Also, it is notable to see that the upcoming album features Tomorrow x Together's first English song Magic! The track is dedicated to ‘you’ whose magic thaws the ice that held me.

You can check out the tracklist below:

The five members of Tomorrow x Together have actively participated in the album’s creative process, marking another step of musical growth for the group. Member contributions include Soobin for “Ice Cream”; Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Beomgyu for “What if I had been that PUMA”; Yeonjun, Huening Kai Beomgyu, and Taehyun for “No Rules”; Taehyun and Huening Kai for “Dear Sputnik” in which the latter lists his first producing credit since debut; and Yeonjun for “Frost.”

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has already recorded over 670K pre-orders and will reveal its album preview video on May 26. The album releases on May 31.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT duel against an unknown entity in Hollywood style action packed trailer for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

MOA, are you excited for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×