TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fans demand answers from BIGHIT MUSIC after small venues announced for US tour leg

On April 26, boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER officially announced their first world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’. The much-awaited world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, on July 2 and July 3. This will also mark TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first solo concert with an in-person audience.

Following this, the tour will proceed to its US leg, with concerts scheduled for Chicago on July 7, New York on July 9, Atlanta on July 12, Dallas on July 14, Houston on July 17, San Francisco on July 21, and Los Angeles on July 23. While further stops for the world tour are yet to be announced, on May 3, BIGHIT MUSIC shared more details about the US leg of the tour.

However, upon looking up the venues, fans of the boy group were taken aback, surprised that the capacity of the venues ranged from about 4,000 to about 8,000. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fans also demanded answers from BIGHIT MUSIC, citing the group’s US sales and their sold-out debut showcase among the reasons for needing bigger venues. Fans also expressed concerns over the small sizes of the stage and performing area, especially as TOMORROW X TOGETHER is known for their powerful choreography.

Meanwhile, the group will be releasing their highly anticipated comeback on May 9 at 2.30 pm IST with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. The group recently crossed over 1.4 million pre-orders for the upcoming release, more than doubling their previous personal record.

