TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s HueningKai tests positive for COVID-19

Following TOMORROW X TOGETHER's leader Soobin testing positive for COVID-19 on March 12, fellow group member HueningKai has also received a positive diagnosis for the virus. BIGHIT MUSIC has shared a notice announcing the same on March 15.

According to the statement, HueningKai presented symptoms of a cold, following which he underwent a PCR test on March 14. He received positive results earlier today, on March 15. BIGHIT MUSIC also shared that HueningKai is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine.

You can read the agency’s complete statement, below:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW x TOGETHER member HUENINGKAI.

HUENINGKAI presented symptoms of a cold and took the PCR test on Monday 14th, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday the 15th.

HUENINGKAI is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine.

All members have been isolated since taking rapid antigen tests on Thursday the 10th. YEONJUN, BEOMGYU and TAEHYUN will closely monitor their health while taking special care of their personal hygiene.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid HUENINGKAI in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin and HueningKai.

