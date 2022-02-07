TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Run Away’ is the group’s 3rd MV to hit THIS milestone

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has achieved a new milestone! The boy group’s music video for ‘Run Away’ has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This makes it TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s third music video to hit this mark, following ‘CROWN’, which was the group’s debut title track, and ‘Blue Hour’, the title track from their third mini album.

The music video for ‘Run Away’ was released on October 21, 2019, and reached this milestone on February 7 at around 12 am KST (February 6, 8:30 pm IST). This means that the music video took about two years, three months, and 17 days to reach 100 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, ‘Blue Hour’ remains the group’s fastest music video to reach this milestone.

‘Run Away’ is a song of the synth-pop genre, containing lyrics that talk about running away to one’s own special and magical place. The powerful vocals combined with unique lyrics and harmonious melodies make for a track that is truly representative of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s personal colour.

Dubbed the 'It Boys' of K-pop, TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted in March 2019, with five members, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Currently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is gearing up for the group’s third fan live event ‘2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER’. Scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2022, following the group’s debut anniversary on March 4, ‘MOA X TOGETHER’ is planned to incorporate both offline and online modes, through real-time live streaming.

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER for their latest achievement!

