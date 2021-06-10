Tomorrow x Together shares an exciting Sci Fi themed teaser video for their forthcoming English track, Magic

Tomorrow x Together has shared the first glimpse of their upcoming music video for Magic! Read on to find out.

Make way for Tomorrow x Together is coming! Yes, you read it right. The talented and charismatic Gen 4 idols are all set to debut their first English track, Magic from their latest album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The track is dedicated to ‘you’ whose magic thaws the ice that held me. On June 9, they released the first teaser of the song just ahead of Magic's debut stage performance.

The teaser video opens with a cool shot of a spaceship in outer space! A robotised voice declares, "Tomorrow x Together, we have breaking news that they are being threatened by our existing humanity." Parallelly, we see breath-taking visuals of members looking handsome in space suits and trying their best to save the special someone. The teaser video is punctuated by the foot-tapping beats of the song and towards the end, we hear a brief glimpse of how the song will sound like, with the members posing together, looking uber cool! Magic is said to be an effervescent disco-pop song with upbeat lyrics that match its cheerful sound.

You can watch the teaser video below:

Tomorrow x Together will drop the official music video for Magic on June 11 at 9:30 am IST. The group will be debuting Magic officially on the U.S. morning talk show “Good Morning America,” on June 10 at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). They will also be performing the song on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” next week on June 15, 1:37 PM KST (10:07 AM IST). That's not all, after these, there are some surprises scheduled for MOAs such as a TikTok event, a ZEPETO Magic Booth and a Dance Practice video.

