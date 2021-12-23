TOMORROW X TOGETHER surprises MOAs with Christmas carol ‘Sweet Dreams’

Another first for the boys of TOMORROW X TOGETHER who have delivered a special gift for their fans, MOAs. Ringing in the new year and the start of endless possibilities for a group that has surpassed exceptional milestones, they are now closing it off with another piece of artistic wonder.

On December 23, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai released their first Christmas carol called ‘Sweet Dreams’. The lyrics and beats, on point with the title, are soothing like a lullaby on a cold day.

Teasing the song with a postcard, TOMORROW X TOGETHER had their fans excited and waiting for more content from the talented quintet. An Urban R&B carol with vintage piano sounds, the song is said to express hope for a warm and comfortable Christmas and great things to come after difficulties of the year, including COVID-19.

This gift is as personal as it gets for MOAs, as Yeonjun and Huening Kai took part in writing the melody while the lyrics were a collective effort of Soobin, Taehyun and Huening Kai. Relaying their message of gratitude and love for their fandom, the song is the perfect flow of everything optimistic and dear.

The song was introduced through YouTube, the global fan community platform Weverse, SoundCloud, and the official social media channels of TOMORROW X TOGETHER who have once again wowed everyone with their skills and heartfelt music.

A perfect addition to your holiday season playlist, check out ‘Sweet Dreams’ below.

