TOMORROW X TOGETHER teases digital single release; Fans speculate 8 July as comeback date

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set for their next album in July, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed. A teaser image titled 'COMING SOON' was shared on the group’s social media along with the possible date of the release.

TXT's teaser image for the next comeback

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's agency announced the comeback of the group with an exciting teaser image on June 15 saying, 'COMING SOON' and fans can't get enough. It was earlier confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC on June 8 that the Kings of Summer are returning with another album in July but the release date is yet to be confirmed. The teaser image has an interesting theme all over it with the same words repeated and MOAs debating whether it is the song's name or not. A fan on Twitter said it would be funny if the song name is coming soon. Many are also speculating that the connection between the two Os is actually hinting at the date of the release, with the new song expected to drop on July 8.

Possible Collaboration

If the rumors are to be believed, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is planning to collaborate with renowned music artist Ryan Tedder of One Republic for this comeback. Ryan Tedder has been teasing his possible collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the former CEO of HYBE labels Bang Si Hyuk producer also gave a sneak peek on Instagram with a clip of Ryan Tedder with Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Ryan Tedder has also been posting stories on Instagram, "I am joining @txt_bighit" and he even made a tweet saying, "joining @TXT_members?" as he attended the ACT: SWEET MIRAGE in Los Angeles. Recently, the members of the group teased their “secret’ meet-up with the American star.

TXT's music in 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made a comeback in January with the album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION with mega-hit songs that ruled the charts. The Sugar Rush Ride singers took over the charts with the album gaining the group's first No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart and also No. 1 on Billboard US World Digital Song Sales Chart. The quintet is currently on their second world tour ACT: SWEET MIRAGE and will also be headlining the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago from August 3-6, becoming the first-ever K-pop group ever to do so.