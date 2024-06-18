TOMORROW X TOGETHER to hold special theater HYPERFOCUS VR CONCERT in Seoul and US; know dates and more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently on its third world tour and they have another surprise for fans as they have announced their first-ever VR concert in theatres this year.

On June 18, the news was confirmed as a smashing poster of HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT was unveiled alongside a captivating teaser. The VR concert is scheduled to take place in the US and Seoul.

TXT surprises fans by announcing HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT

On June 18, 2024, KST TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced their concert HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT through their Twitter (now X) account along with a teaser. The poster unveils the TXT members sitting against a spectacular celestial drop back, dressed in white outfits with black accents exuding a captivating atmosphere.

Check the HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT poster here:

HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT will be marking TXT’s first ever VR concert and the news has hit the fans with huge excitement and anticipation. It is being said that the concert will include performances of big hits like Sugar Rush Ride, Deja Vu, and more. The concert aims to create an unforgettable experience for the fans.

The teaser of HYPERFOCUS depicts Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, HueningKai, and Beomgyu dancing to the rhythm of Deja Vu. It unravels as if the fans are being invited to enter a magical world led by TXT adding to the excitement.

Advertisement

Watch TXT’s teaser of HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT here:

Know HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT dates and venues

HYPERFOCUS: TOMORROW X TOGETHER VR CONCERT will kickstart in Gangnam, Seoul at Seoul Megabox COEX MX4D on July 31, 2024, to August 24, 2024, Tuesday. The tickets will open on July 17, 2024, at 10 AM KST.

The concert then move on to five cities in the USA namely Los Angeles from August 8, 2024, to August 21. Followed by Buena Park, California from August 23 to September 1, then Houston, Texas from September 5 to September 22, 2024. HYPERFOCUS will later debut in Chicago from September 26, 2024, to October 13 and finally in New York from October 17 to November 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER joins BTS as second K-pop artist in history to chart 10 albums on Billboard 200