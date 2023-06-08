TOMORROW X TOGETHER to make a comeback in July? BIGHIT MUSIC comments on rumors

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai will once again grace the fans’ playlists with new music. According to initial reports on June 8, K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER were rumoured to be releasing a new album in July. Soon after, their agency responded to the reports confirming the plans for a new release soon.

TXT’s comeback in July

K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER are rumored to make a comeback with a new album soon. However, the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC has now responded with confirmation about one important detail regarding possibly another superhit track from the group. The label has shared that the five-piece is indeed preparing to release a new song in July. Will this be a pre-release for an album, a standalone single in the group’s discography, or even a big collaboration with an international artist? The agency has stayed mum on the details only revealing updates bit by bit saying, "We plan to announce the contents related to the new album at a later date."

TXT’s music in 2023

The release will be TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s return to the music scene in 6 months, greeting fans following the release of their 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’, and its superhit title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. It was accompanied by four other B-sides ‘Devil by the Window’, ‘Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)’, ‘Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)’, and ‘Farewell, Neverland’, dropping on 27 January grabbing the first Billboard 200 No. 1 for the group on the chart. Meanwhile, the lead single ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ grabbed its own top position on the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales chart.

Since then, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, have been on their second world tour, ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE’ which began on March 25 and is set to end on August 13, with a total of 23 shows announced so far. In the middle of this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be headlining the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival becoming the first-ever K-pop group to do so. The festival is scheduled for August 3-6 at Chicago's Grant Park. The quintet’s second Japanese album, ‘Sweet’, is set to release on July 5.

