TOMORROW X TOGETHER to make their awaited comeback in THIS month? Details inside

"The exact comeback schedule and date will be officially announced later," an official from TOMORROW X TOGETHER's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, told a South Korean media outlet regarding rumors of a comeback in October. Whenever affirmed, this will be their comeback around 90 days after their English collaboration single Do It Like That with Jonas Brothers. Their last Korean comeback was 10 months prior with Sugar Rush Ride and album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: Temptation’s achievements:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER set a record as they remained on Billboard’s main chart Billboard 200 for 19 consecutive weeks as well as topping the chart. They are the first K-pop artists to receive gold certification in album category on RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), which they got for The Name Chapter: Temptation. Recently, they received 2 nominations at the MTV’s Video Music Awards. The TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR Act: Sweet Mirage was TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second global tour, which began in March in Seoul. TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in both the Japanese dome concert hall and the North American stadium as a result of this tour. Their performances got them a lot of love and attention as their videos have been spread around social media handles.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities:

As per the chart released by Billboard previously, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's second full-length Japanese album SWEET positioned at 54th on the main album diagram Billboard 200. Compared to Still Dreaming (173rd) and Chaotic Wonderland, this album achieved a remarkable rise to the top spot on the Billboard 200 among their Japanese releases. Currently, the only Korean artists with Japanese albums on the Billboard 200 are TOMORROW X TOGETHER and BTS. TOMORROW X TOGETHER also has the most number of Japanese albums among K-pop artists on this chart, which is three. They also made history as they became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago. They were greeted with an excited audience as they performed many songs on stage. TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed 20 songs of various genres. Beginning with the group songs, Yeonjun and Hueningkai's Lonely Boy, Soobin, Beomgyu and Taehyun's unit stage and Happy Fools featuring Coi Leray was shown. They danced with her on stage, surprising fans as well. Their time at Lollapalooza was extremely memorable for Moas around the world!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Vernon's sister Sofia Chwe and RIIZE member Anton's old photos resurface leading to dating rumors