Tomorrow x Together tops iTunes charts in 45 countries with new album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

'0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' #1 on iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 31 countries. Read on to find out.

Tomorrow x Together is off to a great start! The talented Gen 4 'It' boy group released their much-awaited comeback album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on May 31 at 6 pm KST. The talented group is already winning hearts as fans are impressed with their wholesome and beautifully curated album with the emotional and trendy hybrid pop-rock song, '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' topping the iTunes charts!

Tomorrow x Together’s new album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE released on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST, and as of June 1, it has risen to the top of iTunes Top Albums chart in 45 countries and regions, including Britain, Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, and Brazil. The title track '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' featuring Seori also topped iTunes’ Top Songs chart in 31 countries and regions.

That's not all, the group has already started making headlines as The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has surpassed 700,000 orders in pre-sales! The album’s pre-release started on April 30th and by, May 31, it has surpassed higher numbers than before. It even crossed 52,000 copies in only six days! This is a new record for the group and we hope they reach greater heights in the future. Congratulations to Tomorrow x Together and MOAs.

