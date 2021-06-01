  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tomorrow x Together tops iTunes charts in 45 countries with new album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

'0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' #1 on iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 31 countries. Read on to find out.
2954 reads Mumbai
TOMORROW X TOGETHER TXT members pose for the concept photo of The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE (Pic credit -HYBE)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tomorrow x Together is off to a great start! The talented Gen 4 'It' boy group released their much-awaited comeback album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on May 31 at 6 pm KST. The talented group is already winning hearts as fans are impressed with their wholesome and beautifully curated album with the emotional and trendy hybrid pop-rock song, '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' topping the iTunes charts!

Tomorrow x Together’s new album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE released on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST, and as of June 1, it has risen to the top of iTunes Top Albums chart in 45 countries and regions, including Britain, Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, and Brazil. The title track '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' featuring Seori also topped iTunes’ Top Songs chart in 31 countries and regions.

That's not all, the group has already started making headlines as The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has surpassed 700,000 orders in pre-sales! The album’s pre-release started on April 30th and by, May 31, it has surpassed higher numbers than before. It even crossed 52,000 copies in only six days! This is a new record for the group and we hope they reach greater heights in the future. Congratulations to Tomorrow x Together and MOAs.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Future goals, legacy, working with BTS’ RM, participating in The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE & more: TXT SHOWCASE

MOAs, did you enjoy TXT's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

You may like these
Future goals, legacy, working with BTS’ RM, participating in The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE & more: TXT SHOWCASE
Build your dream home & we’ll reveal which song you should stream from TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
Tomorrow x Together channel their inner ice princes in the full album preview of The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
Tomorrow x Together reveal the official tracklist for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, feat BTS' RM as lyricist
TXT's Taehyun promises MOAs a sleepover festival with the group; Fans can't contain their excitement
Answer a few true & false questions and we will reveal which Taemin solo song you should listen to