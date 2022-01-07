TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, BTS and more receive platinum certifications on Gaon Chart

On January 6, Gaon Chart released its latest set of albums and tracks that received platinum certifications. According to the Korea Music Content Industry Association’s new certification system introduced in 2018, albums are certified platinum by Gaon Chart upon achieving 250,000 sales. On the other hand, songs are certified platinum at either 100 million streams or 2.5 million downloads.

In the streaming category, aespa’s ‘Next Level’ and BTS’ remix version of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s ‘Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)’, both crossed 100 million streams each, and were certified platinum. Band N.Flying’s ‘Rooftop’ also received a platinum certification from Gaon in the download category upon reaching 2.5 million downloads.

In the album sales category, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ has now received a triple platinum certification from Gaon Chart, after officially selling over 750,000 copies. This makes it the group’s second album to achieve the milestone. Released on August 17, 2021, with the title track ‘LOSER=LOVER’, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ received double platinum certification for over 500,000 shipments in October 2021.

Additionally, TWICE’s studio album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ and THE BOYZ’s single album ‘MAVERICK’, have both received double platinum certifications upon selling over 500,000 copies each. Finally, MONSTA X’s latest mini album, ‘No Limit’, has sold over 250,000 copies, officially earning a platinum certification from Gaon.

Congratulations to all the artists!